SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s high school graduation week in Springfield with ceremonies returning to Springfield Symphony Hall for the first time since 2019.

Monday night, Springfield Central High School grads will be the first of 10 ceremonies. There will be one per day starting Monday evening and through next Thursday.

Masks are strongly encouraged for all attending and public safety officials are warning of increased traffic downtown.

Each ceremony begins at six in the evening. Entry is by ticket only and all the ceremonies will be live-streamed by Focus Springfield. with a link available on the Springfield Public Schools website.