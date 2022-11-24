SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After being slightly altered due to the pandemic, the open pantry’s annual thanksgiving dinner will return Thursday to its in-person format.

High school of commerce in Springfield is where the event will be held. It’s a tradition that dates back nearly half a century in Springfield, even through the pandemic.

Later this afternoon, the homeless and those in need will gather at the high school of commerce to enjoy a free turkey meal thanks to the Open Pantry Community Services. A team of Volunteers is set to head to the cafeteria and prepare those meals later this Thursday morning and distribute them to those in need in the area.

In pre-pandemic times, guests would be invited inside for a sit-down dinner, but for the last two years, the food has been distributed outside takeout style. Thursday the sit-down dinner returns.

In addition to the meal, other volunteers typically deliver hundreds of turkey dinners to disabled and elderly people unable to leave their homes.