SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Federal Reserve announced its highest interest rate increase since 1994,

three quarters of a point.

The move is to combat the highest inflation we’ve seen in roughly 40 years. While this is a significant hike in the interest rate interest rates still remain low but this could impact how you look at your debt and how you buy a home.

Interest rates could mean a change in variable rates like on your credit card debt, some student loans, and mortgages. Martin Lynch is the Education Director for Cambridge Credit Counseling in Agawam. Lynch said, “It means a little bit of belt tightening is going to be necessary because this won’t be the last rate hike.” This is not the last and certainly not the first in recent months.

On Friday it was announced prices rose 8.6% in the last year. In that timeframe, home prices locally went up by 10.9%. However, Lori Chase, the President Elect of the Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley, said there has been a five percent decrease in offers. That’s because when interest rates go up, the ability to purchase goes down. Her advice, if you’re trying to enter the housing market now? Do your homework.

Chase said, “Shop around for rates and shop around for programs. There are so many different programs available. It’s not just your traditional 30-year or conventional fixed rate mortgage anymore.”

Interest rates can also mean a bump in your savings account but Lynch said you shouldn’t stockpile. Instead, look at your investments like maximizing your 401k contribution. He explained, “We do want folks to be confident. I mean the economy depends on consumer spending and the worst thing that could come out of a rate hike like today would be to undermine consumer confidence.”

Ultimately Lynch recommends creating a realistic budget and that can help you if prices continue to go up.