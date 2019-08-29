Hikers survive five days without food

(KING) Two missing Washington State hikers have been rescued after spending several days stranded in the wilderness.

David James and Marshall Cabe left on August 16 and were expected to return on August 23, but family members said they had not heard from the pair. They called 911 Monday to report them missing.

James and Cabe had food and supplies to last them a week, family members said.

On Wednesday, rescuers found James first, and took him to a hospital. He said they had been out of food for five days and he didn’t think he would have survived another 24 hours.

About an hour later, searchers found Cabe who was flown out via helicopter and taken home.

