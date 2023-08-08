HINSDALE, Mass. (NEWS10) — A suspect with an active warrant connected to a 2014 case was arrested on Sunday afternoon. Arthur Jones III was transferred to the Berkshire County House of Correction to await transfer to another facility.

The arrest was made by Officer Mercier of the Hinsdale Police Department. According to the police, Officer Mercier observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and conducted a traffic stop.

Jones was identified as the driver. Police say the active warrant was connected to a parole violation in a case where Jones was convicted of kidnapping, assaulting, and robbing his boss in a New Ashford motel. Jones was also issued a citation for speeding, operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle, and attaching the wrong registration plates.