HINSDALE, Mass. (WWLP) – An employee of the Hinsdale Police Department performed an act of kindness last week.

A Hinsdale Police Sergeant brought ice pops to about 12 kids on the beach last Tuesday evening, while enjoying the hot weather and water at Plunkett Lake. The sergeant offered every kid a pop without any recognition or pictures.

The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the act of kindness, stating, “this is what community is all about! Small acts of kindness that forever leave an ever lasting impression on our future generations. No photos, no selfies, just simply doing what they are here for, supporting the community they swore to protect and serve!”