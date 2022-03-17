CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Charter Communications offers a minimum starting wage of $20 an hour to their employees across 41-states.

“Our $20 an hour starting wage is an important investment in our highly skilled employees, who deliver connectivity and entertainment to more than 32 million customers,” said Tom Rutledge, Chairman & CEO of Charter. “Providing strong, competitive wages from day one, comprehensive benefits, and dozens of progression paths make Charter a place to build a fulfilling technology career, not just come to work.”

Charter Communications is looking for candidates for over 2,500 open positions.

In a news release from Charter Communications, the starting wage is to include comprehensive health benefits such as full annual cost coverage for medical, dental and vision. Charter Communications will also offer a market-leading retirement plan with a 401 (k). A retirement accumulation plan will also be accessible that features 3% company contribution, plus $5,250 per year education assisted plan, and discounted prices on Spectrum services.