SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 77th Anniversary Remembrance ceremony of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki Bombings will be taking place at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning in Springfield.

People are expected to come together in Court Square to commemorate the deaths of 214,000 Americans that were hit by US atomic bombs in these two cities. According to icanw.org, about 140,000 people in Hiroshima were killed and 74,000 more lives were lost in Nagasaki.

This event will be held in Corner of Main Street and Court Street. It will include numerous keynote speakers and end with a prayer for peace.

The following keynote speakers will be featured:

Dramatic reading of: “Original Child Bomb” by Thomas Merton

Keynote Address: Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons/Back from the Brink, Dr. Ira Helfand, PSR, IPPNW, ICAN

Catholic Teaching on Nuclear Disarmament, Bishop William Byrne, Diocese of Springfield