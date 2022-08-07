EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As Saturday marked the 77th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Massachusetts Peace Action will be hosting a remembrance event in Easthampton Sunday to show solidarity with the remaining survivors of the blasts.

According to Massachusetts Peace Action, this is why we remember Hiroshima and Nagasaki 77 years later:

To remember U.S. nuclear attacks on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9 in 1945 resulted in the death of over 210,000 people, as well as the injury of many more.

To remember there has been no serious action taken by the original five nuclear states to abolish nuclear weapons, leading India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel to acquire them.

To remember that the U.S. should support the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and adopt the “No First Use” doctrine, pursuant to which nuclear weapons should never be fired first by the U.S.

To remember that nuclear weapons are ever present and that, without a powerful grassroots movement dedicated to nuclear abolition, the unthinkable is possible, another Hiroshima or Nagasaki.

This evening’s program will be taking place at the Nashawannuck Pond in Easthampton starting from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

There will be a peace walk to the Pond starting from the Emily Williston Library in Easthampton also at 7 p.m.