SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On 169 Maple Street in Springfield is a 30,000 square foot former residential building first constructed in 1920. The City has valued it at $150,000.

Right now, it contains 10 three-bedroom units. The city is also making a nearby vacant lot available for possible use by a potential developer.

The building is part of the national register of historic places and the city if most interested in proposals that will preserve its historic nature.

Mayor Sarno states, “CDO Tim Sheehan and I are committed to seeking RFP’s for this historically significant property at 169 Maple Street that is conducive and appropriate for our Maple High Six Corners neighborhood. This property is key for the continued revitalization of the neighborhood and we are excited to see its potential to continue to enhance the aesthetics and amenities for our business community and residents, especially our seniors.”

Tours are scheduled for Wednesday at 10 in the morning and June 16 at 2 in the afternoon.