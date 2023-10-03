(WWLP) – 22News received a reaction Tuesday night from a local political consultant after the House voted to remove Republican Kevin McCarthy, as speaker.

The historical vote was 216 to 210, and Financial Services Chair Patrick McHenry will now serve as speaker pro tem of the House in the absence of McCarthy. Speaking with local political consultant Tony Cignoli, he tells us that without a sitting full-term speaker, there may be a suspension of work being done in Congress.

Cignoli adds that Americans should be concerned, as that can have a major impact on several key issues, including the nation’s fiscal deadline coming up in the next 40 days. “The house is in a ‘do nothing’ mode yet again,” said Cignoli. “The average person should look at that and be worried about it…” What does that mean?” For anything else that is important. Whether it’s social security or other significant pieces of work that the Congress should be doing.”

Cignoli adds that this does in fact impact the presidential election, pointing to recent polls, that show a majority of voters will blame President Joe Biden if a shutdown were to happen in Washington. Reports also indicate that McCarthy will not run for speaker again.

