CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For only the sixth time in history, a one meter space object was seen by global warning systems before it made impact with Earth. According to the European Space Agency the object, temporarily designated as C8FF042, could be seen in the skies Niagara Falls, Canada Friday night.

Global asteroid warnings spotted the object, which became a harmless fireball, and for only the sixth time in history were able to send an alert regarding where and when the object would make impact. The object made impact with the Earth’s atmosphere around 8:26 UTC over the Great Lakes.