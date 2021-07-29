Hobbes Remembrance Day honors the late Vermont dachshund and first canine radio show host

He changed the world for rescue animals and now he has his own day as proclaimed by the Vermont governor’s office.

Hobbes, a tiny brown dachshund, died one year ago, on July 28, 2020. He was a rescue and became the first canine radio show host when his owner, Bruce Zeman, launched the “Wake-Up Crew with Bruce & Hobbes.”

But Hobbes had other roles, including as an honorary police K-9 in three cities and a fire dog. Governor Phil Scott announced earlier this week that July 28 will now be known as Hobbes Remembrance Day in honor of the late pooch.

Zeman said he still misses Hobbes every day.

“We were inseparable and so I feel like I kind of lost part of myself,” he said. “But this proclamation validates everything that he did because he mattered, not just to me but a lot of people.”

The book ‘Hobbes Goes Home,’ tells the story of the little dachshund, recounting how Hobbes was brought from an abusive home to a rescue shelter, where he meets Tuxedo, a black and white kitty, and is bullied by an orange tabby named Moses.

Then he meets “the man with the bright, blue eyes who brings Hobbes his new mommy, and forever home.”

In a Facebook post, Zemen recalls Hobbes final days, when he needed constant care from his “mommy,” Tami Crupi Zeman.