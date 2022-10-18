(WWLP) – With the holiday season quickly approaching, the U.S postal service announced its mailing and shipping deadlines for those in the military overseas, to ensure timely delivery by Dec. 25.

They say that any cards and packages should be sent no later than the mailing dates listed below:

The Postal Service is expecting to process more than 10 million pounds of mail to be sent to military addresses worldwide this holiday season.

All pricing and mailing products can be found on the Postal Store website.