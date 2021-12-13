Holiday shipping deadlines

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are just 13 days until Christmas. But the deadlines to make sure your presents reach their destination are much closer.

We’re just two days away from one deadline. FedEx and the United States Postal service. The deadline for ground service is this Wednesday.

For FedEx and UPS you will have until the 23rd to order packages. FedEx is offering same day shipping through the 24th. As for Amazon it depends on what you’re buying but the company plans to deliver packages through the 24th.

Consumer advocates warn that with the supply chain issues we have seen in this pandemic. Ordering your gifts sooner rather than later is more important this year than before.