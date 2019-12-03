1  of  19
Closings and Delays
Central Berkshire Reg School District East Longmeadow Public Library Four Winds School Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gill-Montague Reg School District Greenfield Center School Hadley Public Schools Hatfield Public Schools Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Mahar Regional High School Orange Elementary Schools Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Regional School District Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Union #38 School District

Holiday shipping: Know the deadlines

News

by: Chris Clackum, NBC

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) – The holiday shopping season has also become the holiday shipping season.

“The explosive growth of e-commerce has shifted shopping patterns, “says Bonny Harrison of FedEx.”

Delivering on time is still dependent upon how early you ship.

There are the deadlines to keep in mind over the next three weeks.

For standard shipping, the deadlines are December 13th for UPS, the 14th for the Postal Service and the 16th for FedEx.
  
For priority shipping both FedEx and UPS want your boxes or packages by December 19th and 20th, the 20th and 21st for the Postal Service.

For the fastest of all deliveries, overnight shipping, all three want your package in hand by no later than December 23rd.

More: https://nbcnews.to/35LVMm7

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Severe Weather Alert

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots