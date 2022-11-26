CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An estimated 55-million people were expected to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving and Sunday they’re all heading home. Severe weather across the country is threatening to slow things down.

The National Weather Service is forcasting heavy rain and strong winds are expected to impact cities across the country. The Eastern US expecting anywhere from one to three inches of rainfall up and down the coast. The Great Lakes may see some snow and the South is starting down significant rainstorms of its own.

