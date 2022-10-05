(WWLP) – It may only be the beginning of October, but experts are urging people to book their holiday travel now.

According to the travel booking app Hopper, holiday airfare prices will be the most expensive in five years. Hopper suggests booking by October 10, that’s just five days away, in order to secure the best prices for both Thanksgiving and holiday flights.

For Thanksgiving, domestic airfare will cost $350 on average round-trip, that’s 43% higher than last year. For Christmas, flights will be even pricier. Hopper predicts domestic roundtrip flights will cost $463.