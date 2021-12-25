Holland Fire Department report to one-vehicle car crash in Holland, Mass.

HOLLAND, Mass. – The Holland Fire Department were called a report of a one vehicle car crash in Holland Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

At this time there are no other details as crews investigate. The Holland Fire Department urges everyone to use caution when traveling today due to the ice on the roads.

Additionally, avoid using cruise control, and be sure to give people more following distance so they have more time to stop.

Watch out for puddles and go slower than normal to avoid hydroplaning. If you do start hydroplaning ease your foot off the gas pedal and only use light pumping on the brake if you need to, don’t slam on your brakes.

Fines: