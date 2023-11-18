AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – In Agawam, a popular holiday shopping fair was held on Saturday at the Congressional Church.

The church’s annual “Holly Wreath Bazaar” featured vendors selling baked goods and crafts. The event serves as a fundraiser to help support the church and keep it running.

22News spoke with Chairperson of the Bazaar, Cindy Sanford about its popularity, “It’s very well attended this year. It’s one of our most popular fundraisers. We find that we actually have to turn away crafters, we get so many applying for this particular event.”

The Agawam Congressional Church hopes to continue the fundraiser in the future.