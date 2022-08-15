HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Families are getting ready for the start of the school year and in Holyoke, there’s a way you can ensure your child’s health before they head back to the classroom.

Later Monday, families will be able to come get a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot. Shots are available between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The clinic will be open during those same hours each day this week at different locations.

Anyone older than six-months is eligible for a shot and anyone over five years old can get a booster dose.

No appointment is necessary and vaccination is free. No ID or health insurance is required.

The first day of school for Holyoke students is set for two weeks from today on August 29.