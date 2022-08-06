HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke fire crew were called to a motor vehicle accident with possible entrapment Saturday morning at approximately 3:54 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles. According to the Holyoke Fire Department, both vehicles had front end damage and one on its roof.

The accident occurred on Route 5 between the Mountain park access road and the Northampton line.

An extrication of one patient required the use of Jaws of Life and cutters. Three patients were brought to the hospital.

The Holyoke Police and Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.