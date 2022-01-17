Holyoke Children’s Museum opens after COVID quarantine

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a three week long COVID quarantine and deep cleaning, The Holyoke Children’s Museum at Heritage State Park reopened Monday, much to the delight of Springfield area families.

Benjamin DeSimone of Chicopee and his family were the first one’s there when the Holyoke Children’s Museum reopened Monday afternoon after it’s three week hiatus. These families have always looked to the Children’s Museum as a school vacation getaway.

“It’s extremely important, because on a day like today, it’s raining, windy and cold, we love coming here, play with the water tables, and all the other features. It’s extremely important to us”, DeSimone said.

The charm of the Holyoke Children’s Museum rests with the parents having as much fun as their children.