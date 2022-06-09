HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke City Council is throwing their weight behind a ballot amendment that would increase taxes on income in the state above $1 million.

The council passing a resolution Tuesday night, signaling their support for the measure. City Councils in Springfield and Pittsfield have made similar moves.

The measure dubbed the “Fair Share Amendment”, would place a 4 percent surtax on income above a million dollars with that revenue earmarked for infrastructure, transportation, and education.