(WWLP) – An update on the trial for Wilmer Puello-Mota, the Holyoke City Councilor who’s facing felony charges in Rhode Island.

He’s been charged with child pornography, as well as felony obstruction and forgery charges.

A pre-trial conference will be held today in the courthouse.

He was released on $20,000 bail on August 10. He returned to City Council last week after a judge ruled that the council cannot dismiss him until he is convicted of a crime.