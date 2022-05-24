HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Holyoke will recognize May as Skin Cancer Awareness month with an event at city hall Tuesday afternoon.

Experts from Holyoke Medical Center and fire department will speak on the importance of skin care to prevent skin cancer followed by a proclamation and sample skin check by mayor Joshua Garcia.

One in five American develop skin cancer by age 70 with more cases confirmed each year in the U.S. than all cancers combined.

The event begins at Holyoke City Hall at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.