Holyoke Community College announces new scholarship to support Latinx students

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Community College Foundation has announced their plan to allocate $75,000 to support a new scholarship fund specifically for Latinx students attending the college.

The “Bienvenidos Latinx Scholarship,” will allow Holyoke Community College (HCC) to offer up to $2,500 to eligible Latinx students either currently attending or planning to attend HCC. The Foundation offering the scholarship plans to award a total of $50,000 to 20 students this coming academic year with the remaining $25,000 set aside to fund the scholarship in future years.

The deadline to apply for scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year is Friday, August 6. The online application is available on the HCC website.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be enrolled or intend to enroll in at least six credits at Holyoke Community College for the fall 2021 semester and must identify themselves as a Hispanic, Latina/o, or Latinx.

In addition to the direct financial support, scholarship recipients will be connected to peer and alumni mentors and workshops to assist in the challenges college offers. Those selected for the award will also be invited along with their families to celebrate during a first-ever Bienvenidos Latinx Scholarship reception on the HCC campus on Saturday, August 28.