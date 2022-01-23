Holyoke Community College offers free line cooking course

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College will host a a free line cook training certification course starting at the end of January.

This certification course is part of HCC’s mission to support the local hospitality industry, and it will take place at MGM’s Culinary Arts Institute.

The program will run for eight weeks from January 31st to March 31st, and it’s designed for people who are already in the restaurant industry and want to hone their skills, people who are currently unemployed and community members who are looking to foster a new craft.

The course is a two-part hybrid program, meaning that some instruction will happen online and in person at the culinary arts institute. Additionally, it is taught my arts professor and professional chef Warren Leigh, and will run from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

It will be located at HCC’s culinary arts facility on Race Street in downtown Holyoke. Paritcipants in the course will have the opportuniti to learn the skills neccessary to become a line cook in this high demand industry.

According to a news release from Holyoke Community College, the course will teach “knife skills; how to prepare stocks, soups, sauces, desserts, poultry, fish and meat; culinary math and measurements; moist/dry heat cooking methods; as well as workplace soft skills, such as building a resume and searching for jobs.”