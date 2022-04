HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 testing at Holyoke Community College will start back up again Wednesday.

The Holyoke Board of Health Curative and Holyoke Community College are working together to offer free PCR tests through Curative’s mobile COVID-19 testing trailer seven days a week.

Testing is located in Parking Lot M outside the Bartley Center on the main HCC campus at 303 Homestead Ave. Results are generally available in 1 to 2 days and walk-ins are welcome.