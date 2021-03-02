Holyoke Community College Women’s Leadership Luncheon sessions

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — The Holyoke Community College announced their Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series which will feature two prominent men as guest presenters.

The event will be on March 24 with Jeff Hayden, Vice President of HCC’s Division of Business and Community Services, and Jason Pacheco, Manager of Workforce Planning for Baystate Health.

They will lead a discussion titled “Women’s Leadership from a Male Perspective” from noon to 1:15 p.m.

The 2021 Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series will be over Zoom on the last Wednesday of each month. Participants can join a group of women leaders to discuss current issues and ideas to help their leadership development.

The events will also offer network opportunities for women leaders to help them navigate their careers.

Advance registration is required, to register, visit: hcc.edu/leadership-luncheons.

March 24: “Women’s Leadership from a Male Perspective” by Hayden and Pacheco.

April 28: “Courageous Actions” by Dr. Sarah Perez McAdoo and University of Massachusetts Medical School; Jessica Collins, Executive Director.

May 26: “Leading Through Change” by Margaret Tantillo, Executive Director and Dress for Success Western Massachusetts Program Director Jess Roncarati-Howe.

Sessions are $20 each or $50 for the full series and space is limited.