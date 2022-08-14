HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Around 6:41 AM Sunday, the Holyoke Fire Department were called to a house fire on Olive Ave on upper Dwight Street.

On arrival, the fire crews encountered heavy fires on the rear porches. They were able to knock down the fires and enter the buildings to check for extension.

It was discovered that fire had reached the eaves, but it was quickly put out. A tenant was transported for a minor injury, no other injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation. 22News will update this story as more information becomes available.