HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two families are without a home after a fire in Holyoke early Wednesday morning.

The Holyoke fire department responded to calls of smoke coming from the roof of 645 Hampden Street just after midnight.

They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building, though luckily all occupants had evacuated.

Handheld hoses weren’t enough to extinguish the fire as the roof began to collapse. Firefighters needed to use a ladder hose to completely knock down the fire.

No injuries have been reported and the red cross is assisting.