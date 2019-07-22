Holyoke garage littered with trash, needles

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News followed up on a viewer complaint Monday about trash and needles inside a stairwell at the parking garage on Dwight Street in Holyoke.

When you approach the staircase door, you’re met with a sign that reads, “Stairs Out of Service. Health and Safety Risk. Use City Hall Corner Stairs for Access.” Department of Public Works Superintendent Michael McManus told 22News the city runs the garage and posted that sign.

“Holyoke, like many towns in Western Massachusetts has been hit very hard by the ongoing opioid crisis,” McManus said. “The city works in partnership with Tapestry health for continued clean-up of drug paraphernalia at this site and several others.”

McManus added that the DPW has conducted several deep cleans of the stairwell in the past and they plan to have it cleaned up as soon as possible.

