Holyoke homicide suspect arrested at airport

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke homicide suspect was arrested at Bradley International Airport Saturday morning.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, 25-year-old Samuel Rosario, of San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a suspect in the stabbing death of 26-year-old Miguel DeJesus.

Leydon said DeJesus was found suffering from stab wounds at 660 South Bridge Street in Holyoke Friday night. He later died at Baystate Medical Center.

Rosario is expected to be arraigned in Enfield Superior Court Monday before being extradited back to Massachusetts.

Holyoke and state police are working with the Hampden DA’s Murder Unit to look into what led up to the homicide.