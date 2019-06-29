Holyoke hosts annual 4th of July fireworks display at HCC

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – July 4th festivities began in Holyoke Friday night.

The city of Holyoke hosted its annual 4th of July fireworks display at Holyoke Community College.

But before the main event, the community was invited to enjoy some music, food from various vendors, and of course activities for children. And what a beautiful day for it!

Kathy from Northampton told 22News what she enjoys most about this event, saying, “Family, friends, seeing the fireworks. Also Independence Day, to celebrate our freedom.”

And as we prepare for the 4th of July, 22News has created some helpful holiday tips for you and your families.