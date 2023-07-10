CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested after Chicopee police found a gun, and drugs during a traffic stop.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, on Thursday, July 6th at around 7 p.m. officers conducted a motor vehicle stop for a traffic violation. An officer speaking to the driver saw several bags of what he believed to be marijuana and an open container of alcohol.

When the driver and passenger were asked to step out of the vehicle, the passenger, later identified as 18-year-old Jacoby White of Holyoke, placed a satchel on the floor of the vehicle. The officer checked the vehicle for weapons and picked up the satchel which a firearm was found.

White allegedly admitted that the firearm and the alcohol were his and it was determined that he did not have a License to Carry (LTC) and he was arrested. He is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm Without a License

Possess Ammunition Without an FID

Possess Class D Drug

Person Under 21 Possess Liquor

The driver was issued a citation for the motor vehicle violations.