NORTH CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Massachusetts was arrested on Wednesday for his involvement in a deadly crash in North Canaan last year.

Jarad Seery, 22, of Holyoke was taken into custody via an arrest warrant and charged with reckless driving, failure to drive upon right, and misconduct of a motor vehicle. He was released from custody on a $35,000 surety bond.

The arrest warrant stems from a deadly crash on Dec. 29, 2021.

According to police, Carl Blair was traveling east-southeasterly on Rt. 44 in North Canaan in a Volkswagen Jetta. Seery, driving westerly in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, failed to turn correctly and struck Blair’s car.

Blair was transported to Waterbury Hospital and died due to his injuries on Jan. 31, 2022.

Seery is due in court on December 14.