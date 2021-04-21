Holyoke man indicted on child pornography charges

BOSTON (WWLP/USDOJ) – A Holyoke man was charged in connection with receipt and possession of child pornography.

Alfredo Aldeco, 35, was indicted on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Alcedo made an initial appearance Tuesday in federal court in Springfield. He is currently detained in federal custody in connection with another federal case.

According to the indictment, between March and October 2018, Aldeco received child pornography. On Nov. 21, 2018, Aldeco allegedly possessed material that contained one or more images of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

The charge of receipt of child pornography provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison. The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Each charge also provides for a mandatory minimum of five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney Nathanial R. Mendell and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine G. Curley of Mendell’s Springfield Branch Office is prosecuting the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov/.

The details contained in the indictment are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.