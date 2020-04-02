Holyoke Mayor calls for state action on additional shelter, quarantine facilities

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse and other city officials sent a letter to Governor Charlie Baker Wednesday calling for additional shelter and quarantine facilities throughout the Commonwealth.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the letter written by Mayor Morse and Mayor Joseph Curtatone of Somerville are asking the state to provide shelters and quarantine facilities to support and protect vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 crisis.

The letter has been signed by 23 additional mayors and town administrators from all over the state.

The letter requests the following from the Baker-Polito Administration:

Immediate communication with mayors and managers to determine the number, scale and geographic distribution of facilities to meet demand across the Commonwealth.

The mobilization of state resources for construction and staffing of these facilities, including assistance in obtaining the resources, equipment and personnel needed to operate sites safely.

The appointment of a senior state official to lead on the establishment of temporary sheltering in quarantine facilities. This person would ideally be someone who could serve as a direct liaison between municipalities and the administration on addressing the needs of the vulnerable populations. They should have the ability to make quick decisions on the selection and staffing at facilities in keeping with the rapidly changing nature of this crisis.

The letter was sent to Governor Baker at 3 p.m. Wednesday.