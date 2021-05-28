Holyoke mayor to announce coronavirus local recovery funds for the city

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A news conference is schedule for Tuesday afternoon by Holyoke acting Mayor Murphy regarding Holyoke’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News from City of Holyoke, acting Mayor Terry Murphy provide public information during a news conference at 3:30 p.m. from City Hall.

The American Rescue Plan will deliver $350 billion for eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and bring back jobs.

Treasury is launching this much-needed relief to:

  • Support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease the spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control
  •  Replace lost revenue for local governments to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs
  •  Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses
  •  Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the inequal impact of the pandemic.

Acting Mayor Murphy will make announcements related to:

  • The City of Holyoke’s federal award
  • The process and timeline by which the federal funds will be distributed in the community
  • The opportunities for public participation in the distribution of funds
  • Key City of Holyoke personnel who will administer the federal funds
  • His goals for recovery in critical sectors, including housing, economic development, infrastructure, and assistance to households

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today