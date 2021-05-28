Holyoke mayor to announce coronavirus local recovery funds for the city

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A news conference is schedule for Tuesday afternoon by Holyoke acting Mayor Murphy regarding Holyoke’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release sent to 22News from City of Holyoke, acting Mayor Terry Murphy provide public information during a news conference at 3:30 p.m. from City Hall.
The American Rescue Plan will deliver $350 billion for eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and bring back jobs.
Treasury is launching this much-needed relief to:
- Support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease the spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control
- Replace lost revenue for local governments to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs
- Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses
- Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the inequal impact of the pandemic.
Acting Mayor Murphy will make announcements related to:
- The City of Holyoke’s federal award
- The process and timeline by which the federal funds will be distributed in the community
- The opportunities for public participation in the distribution of funds
- Key City of Holyoke personnel who will administer the federal funds
- His goals for recovery in critical sectors, including housing, economic development, infrastructure, and assistance to households