Holyoke Medical Center honors cancer survivors at luncheon

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Medical Center today honored its cancer survivors on the occasion of the national observance cancer survivors day.

The medical center’s Oncology and Hematology department hosted a luncheon at Holyoke’s summit view restaurant for its survivors and their caregivers.

Mark Dowling of Easthampton battled back after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“I am so grateful for my savior and lord Jesus Christ and all the people he swore through to bring about healing my body. Including the wonderful oncology department at Holyoke Medical Center and especially my wife, Holly,” said Dowling.

Holyoke Medical Center paid tribute to some 150 cancer survivors who were treated at the medical center’s oncology department.