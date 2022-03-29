HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The Holyoke Medical Center is conducting a community health assessment to identify the most pressing public health needs in the Pioneer Valley. Community members are encouraged to participate in this process by taking the Community Health Survey.

The assessment will take about 20 minutes and everyone who takes the survey will have the option to enter a drawing for a $100 gift card. Respondents are to provide an identifiable ZIP code of residence, but are kept confidential.

The survey will be available through April 20th. Click here to participate in the survey.