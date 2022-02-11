HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gándara Center serves 15,000 people each year with their mental health and substance recovery needs.

The Western Massachusetts based organization has sites across the state. The goal is meeting people where they are and giving them the tools they need so they can stand on their own. The CEO of the Gándara Center said the Attorney General’s fight against opioids has directly benefitted their organization and they’re hoping to keep the ball rolling.

“We reach a lot of people in the city of Holyoke. We’re hoping to expand these services, have a bigger space, be able to have more staff that can reach out to more people in the community,” said Lois Nesci, CEO of the Gándara Center.

In her time as Attorney General Maura Healey has reached billion dollar settlements against drug distributors in response to the impacts of the opioid epidemic allocating funding to resources to try and put a stop to it.