HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- Five people have been arrested on drug charges by Holyoke police over the span of two days, and all on the same street.

These 5 men were all arrested in the area of 291 to 298 Elm Street. Holyoke police say Elm Street has been plagued with illegal narcotics and gun violence.

The first 2 men were arrested on Thursday, after a detective came across an illegal narcotics sale. Then on Friday, Holyoke police conducted a property check on 294 Elm Street, only to find three suspects in possession of illegal drugs.

Luis Medina (Holyoke Police Department)

Israel Melendez (Holyoke Police Department)

Mickie Barreto (Holyoke Police Department)

Julio Aviles (Holyoke Police Department)

Israel Bonilla Jr (Holyoke Police Department)

Luis Medina (32) is charged with the following:

Warrant for arrest

Possession Class A

Possession to Distribute Class A

Possession Class B

Possession to Distribute Class B



Israel Melendez (42) is charged with the following:

Possession Class A

Possession to Distribute Class A

Possession Class B

Possession to Distribute Class B



Mickie Barreto (36) is charged with the following:

Possession of Class B

Possession to Distribute Class B

Trespass

Julio Aviles (31) is charged with the following:

Possession of Class A

Possession to Distribute Class A

Possession of Class B

Possession to Distribute Class B

Trespass

Israel Bonilla Jr (37) is charged with the following: