HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- Five people have been arrested on drug charges by Holyoke police over the span of two days, and all on the same street.
These 5 men were all arrested in the area of 291 to 298 Elm Street. Holyoke police say Elm Street has been plagued with illegal narcotics and gun violence.
The first 2 men were arrested on Thursday, after a detective came across an illegal narcotics sale. Then on Friday, Holyoke police conducted a property check on 294 Elm Street, only to find three suspects in possession of illegal drugs.
Luis Medina (32) is charged with the following:
- Warrant for arrest
- Possession Class A
- Possession to Distribute Class A
- Possession Class B
- Possession to Distribute Class B
Israel Melendez (42) is charged with the following:
- Possession Class A
- Possession to Distribute Class A
- Possession Class B
- Possession to Distribute Class B
Mickie Barreto (36) is charged with the following:
- Possession of Class B
- Possession to Distribute Class B
- Trespass
Julio Aviles (31) is charged with the following:
- Possession of Class A
- Possession to Distribute Class A
- Possession of Class B
- Possession to Distribute Class B
- Trespass
Israel Bonilla Jr (37) is charged with the following:
- Trespass