HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- Five people have been arrested on drug charges by Holyoke police over the span of two days, and all on the same street.

These 5 men were all arrested in the area of 291 to 298 Elm Street. Holyoke police say Elm Street has been plagued with illegal narcotics and gun violence.

The first 2 men were arrested on Thursday, after a detective came across an illegal narcotics sale. Then on Friday, Holyoke police conducted a property check on 294 Elm Street, only to find three suspects in possession of illegal drugs.

  • Luis Medina
    Luis Medina (Holyoke Police Department)
  • Israel Melendez
    Israel Melendez (Holyoke Police Department)
  • Mickie Barreto
    Mickie Barreto (Holyoke Police Department)
  • Julio Aviles
    Julio Aviles (Holyoke Police Department)
  • Israel Bonilla Jr (Holyoke Police Department)

Luis Medina (32) is charged with the following:

  • Warrant for arrest
  • Possession Class A
  • Possession to Distribute Class A
  • Possession Class B
  • Possession to Distribute Class B

Israel Melendez (42) is charged with the following:

  • Possession Class A
  • Possession to Distribute Class A
  • Possession Class B
  • Possession to Distribute Class B

Mickie Barreto (36) is charged with the following:

  • Possession of Class B
  • Possession to Distribute Class B
  • Trespass

Julio Aviles (31) is charged with the following:

  • Possession of Class A
  • Possession to Distribute Class A
  • Possession of Class B
  • Possession to Distribute Class B
  • Trespass

Israel Bonilla Jr (37) is charged with the following:

  • Trespass