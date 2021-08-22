Holyoke Police Department needs help in stabbing case

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is asking the public for help in an investigation regarding a stabbing at 515 High Street in Holyoke early Saturday Morning.

According to a statement from the Holyoke Police department, at around 3:44 a.m. police received a call from the Holyoke Medical center about a stabbing victim. The unnamed victim was reportedly brought to the medical center by friends after being stabbed twice in the back. The victim sustained minor injuries and is expected to recover.

The victim reports that he had been at Sam’s food store on High Street when a group surrounded his car. After leaving the store, the victim got into an argument with a member of the group before being stabbed.

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)322-6900.