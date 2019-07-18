Holyoke Police locate and arrest purse snatching suspect using GPS ankle device

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arraigned in Holyoke District Court on charges in connection with a purse snatching incident that occurred in the Elm Street area on July 9.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News 33-year-old Brynn Paquette was arraigned on July 10 on charges including assault and battery domestic, larceny under $1,200 and probation warrant.

Officers arrested Paquette after investigating a purse snatching incident in which a woman was assaulted. Officers found the woman visibly shaking and bleeding in the Elm and Hampden Streets area around 3 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon.

Police identified Paquette as the suspect and that he was on probation for a previous incident and was wearing a GPS tracking device.

The officers were able to track down Paquette using his ankle bracelet and arrested him on Cabot Street, walking towards Chicopee. Lt. Albert said Paquette had completely changed his clothing when officers located him, 30 minutes after he allegedly assaulted the woman.

The woman’s purse was found in an alleyway, but the cash and other items were not recovered.