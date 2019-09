HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for a car that drove off after an accident in the Cherry Avenue area of Holyoke Tuesday morning.

The Holyoke Police Department told 22News the accident happened at Cherry and Homestead Ave. around 7:45 a.m.

One of the vehicles involved left before police arrived. No word on injuries or how serious the accident was.

Holyoke Police are asking anyone who might have any information or witnessed the accident to call the department at (413) 322-6900.