Holyoke Police looking for suspect after man shot near Cabot St.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One man was injured in a shooting in Holyoke Monday evening.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News police were called to the intersection of Cabot and South Canal Street for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found several shell casings on the sidewalk and street. The Napa Auto Parts on Cabot Street was also struck several times by gun fire, said Lt. Albert.
Lt. Albert said police received a report of a gunshot victim that walked into Baystate Medical Center after the shooting. He said the victim was shot in the shoulder and was operating a motor vehicle at the time of the shooting. He drove into Chicopee after the shooting and eventually ended up at Baystate Medical Center.
Lt. Albert described the victim as a younger man.
Police are looking for a Hispanic man in connection with the shooting. Lt. Albert said the man is tall and was wearing a white t-shirt. He is believed to have run into South Holyoke after the shooting.
Anyone who was traveling in the area at the time of the shooting or has any information at all is asked to contact the Holyoke Criminal Investigations Bureau at 413-322-6940.