Holyoke Police looking for suspect after man shot near Cabot St.

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) - Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow took down the win in the 30 lap Late Model race in a photo finish on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. The first caution of the event came out on the initial start for a multi-car wreck. Michael Bennett would lead the field to the green on the restart.

Tom Fearn started to work his way to the front as he took fifth place from Kevin Gambacorta on lap 5. Ryan Fearn would make a pass for the lead on lap 17 from Michael Bennett. Bennett and Cliff Saunders made contact as Bennett would go spinning in turn 4 bringing out the caution on lap 17. Ryan Fearn had trouble on the restart as Cliff Saunders took the lead. Fearn fell back to sixth as the caution returned a lap later on lap 18 for a spin by Kevin Gambacorta. Michael Wray almost took the lead on the restart but Saunders was able to maintain the lead. The caution came back out for debris on lap 21. On the restart, Gambacorta would come to a complete stop before the field could complete a lap. On the restart, Cliff Saunders and Tom Fearn would run for a lap side by side as the caution returned with seven laps remaining for a spin by Richard Cirello, Paul Arute, and Michael Bennett.

Cliff Saunders led on the restart and the final caution of the event would come out with five laps to go as Al Saunders and Chase Cook got together in turn 2 and spun.

Tom Fearn would get a run on Cliff Saunders as they were side by side in turns 1 and 2 and 3 and 4. Fearn would win the 30 lap race in a photo finish. Ryan Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in third and Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in fifth.

Bryan Narducci came down to the checkered flag to win the 20 lap SK Light race. NASCAR officials penalized Narducci for over-aggressive driving. Mark Bakaj would be declared the winner of the SK Lights race. Mikey Flynn out of Hampden would finish in fifth place and Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 19th. Zach Robinson took down the win in the 20 lap Street Stock race. Mike Hopkins out of Springfield finished in 12th. Matt Clement took down the win in the 15 lap Limited Late Model race. Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in second.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this upcoming Friday night.