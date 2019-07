HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department needs your help identifying a man accused of using stolen credit cards to make purchases Saturday.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News the man seen in the photo above allegedly used the cards to make more than $4,500 in purchases at the Target store in Holyoke.

Anyone who knows the man or has any information that might help police identify him is asked to call Holyoke investigators at 413-322-6900.