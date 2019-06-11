Holyoke police looking to identify vacuum theft suspects

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Holyoke are looking for two men they say stole a vacuum from Target in May.

Holyoke Police Lt., James Albert, told 22News the two men stole the vacuum from the Target inside the Holyoke Mall on May 24.

A loss prevention officer tried to stop the man wearing a baseball hat as ran out of the store with the vacuum. That’s when Albert said the man allegedly assaulted the officer by hitting him with such force he was knocked back and hit his head on the ground.

If anyone recognizes either, or both, of the men they’re asked to call Holyoke police at 413-322-6940.